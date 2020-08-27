Efforts on to track down leopard in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Forest officials along with the Cyberabad police are making efforts to track down a leopard that attacked and killed a calf in a cattleshed near Water and Land Management Training And Research Institute (WALAMTARI), Rajendranagar in the city two days ago.

The forest officials had confirmed a leopard was on the move in the area after the animal revisited the spot on Wednesday night and dragged away the carcass of the calf it preyed upon a day earlier.

Also read Leopard fear returns to Rajendranagar

“The image of the leopard moving in the night was captured in a camera trap. It dragged away the dead animal from where it was hunted down,” said Shyam Kumar, Forest Range Officer Shamshabad.

On Thursday, morning a joint team of the Telangana Forest department and the Cyberabad police again visited the WALAMTARI near the Outer Ring Road and inspected the spot. On Tuesday the officials could not confirm if the leopard had visited the place as there was no eyewitness.

Shamshabad DCP, N.Prakash Reddy,said that a dog squad of the Cyberabad police was taken to the farm house to help track the route taken by the leopard. “The tracker dog went from the cattle shed towards the hilly area located near Himayatsagar lake and lost scent. The forest officials are setting up cages with bait to trap the leopard in the surroundings,” he said.

It was in May that a leopard was found near the busy underpass on Mailardevpally road in Rajendranagar. It had escaped into a farmhouse before finding its way to the GreyHounds firing range at the Agriculture University and since then, has been occasionally spotted near the Himayat Sagar, locals say.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .