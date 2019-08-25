Efforts to ensure full immersion of Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: With Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi appealing to the officials to ensure full immersion of the towering idol in Hussain Sagar lake, efforts are now being made to clear the hurdles for the purpose. Every year, the idol is immersed in the lake at NTR Marg end but the Utsav Samithi has been expressing discontent over the huge idol not getting immersed fully and remain partially submerged.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has now decided to explore the possibilities of utilising drone technology to ensure smooth and complete immersion of the idol this year. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with senior officials and representatives of a Malaysian-based company, examined the drone technology.

The technology will facilitate in identifying the proper locations where the idol could be immersed completely in the water. The drone will be releasing signals to gauge the depth of the lake and arrive at possible ideal locations for immersion of the towering idol.

This apart, it will also help in identifying rock or mud formations in the water. At muddy locations, temporary digging could be taken up to ensure complete immersion of the idol, said Rammohan here on Sunday.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol will be standing at a height of 61 feet this time as Sri Dwadashaditya Maha Ganapati. Last year, the height of the Ganesh idol was 57 feet. Though, the organisers attempted to reduce the height, it has gone up to 61 feet due to the design.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter