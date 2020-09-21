Efforts to name major road in Toronto after PV

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar appeals all parties to Join campaign for Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Speakers recalled the invaluable services of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao to the nation and the reforms introduced by him, during his birth centenary celebrations held at Toronto in Canada on Sunday.

The event was organised as part of the State government’s initiative to organise year-long celebrations of Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary across the world.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader and PV Narasimha Rao Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman K Keshava Rao, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Narasimha Rao’s son PV Prabhakar Rao and TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala participated in the celebrations from India through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshava Rao termed Narasimha Rao as a mutli-faceted personality who brought reforms in the country through every position he held – ranging from agriculture to endowments, prisons to education and others departments. He pointed out that the reforms by Narasimha Rao have not only revived the Indian economy, but also helped many farmers get land for cultivation, gave poor students access to residential education and encouraged prisoners with good conduct lead a dignified life.

Vinod Kumar emphasised the need for all the political parties to join hands and make efforts to pressurise the Centre to honour the former Prime Minister with the Bharat Ratna. Narasimha Rao’s son Prabhakar Rao stated that his father was one of those rare persons who had both kind heart and wisdom which made him a world-renowned leader.

TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala urged people from across the world to sign an online petition (https://www.change.org/BharatRatnaforPV) and support the campaign to compel the Union government to confer Bharat Ratna on the former Prime Minister.

He said efforts were being made with the support of Indian community to name a major road after PV Narasimha Rao in Toronto city, while efforts were being made by Telangana NRIs to install statues of the former Prime Minister in different countries across the world.

TRS NRI leaders Krishna Komandla, Sai Ramakrishna, Lalith, Madhu, Karunakar Rao, Vinod and others from Canada participated in the celebrations held in Toronto, following the Covid-19 precautions.

