EFLU sees 45 percent increase in applications

This year, 12,927 applications have been filed for admissions into different courses against 8,617 filed last year. Accordingly, the number of entrance examination centres has also been increased from 8 to 23.

By Author   |   Published: 12th Feb 2018   12:19 am Updated: 11th Feb 2018   7:20 pm
EFLU
Hyderabad: The number of applications for enrolment into different courses offered by English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, for the academic year 2018-19 has increased by 45 per cent compared to last academic year.

A breakup of this year’s figures for the courses is 3,010 for B.A (Hons.) English, 2,079 for M.A. English, 1,513 for M.A. English Literature, 542 for M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication and 680 for PhD English Literature courses.


