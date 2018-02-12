EFLU conducts lecture on VS Naipaul

By | Published: 12:23 am 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Indian and World Literatures conducted a talk on ‘VS Naipaul: An Introduction to the Man and Writer’ at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.

Dr Gillian Dooley, an eminent scholar from the Flinders University, South Australia, delivered the lecture, which illustrated the dynamics of Naipaul’s engagement as rooted in the delicate relationship of “the writer as a writer” and “the writer as a social being.”

Later, Prof RK Dhawan, Derek Mortimer, Teresa Mortimer from Australia, Dr Sumana Bala and Dr Babli Gupta paid a courtesy visit to E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU.