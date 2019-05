By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) authorities have extended the last date for submission of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) applications for upgradation and promotion of EFLU faculty till July 12, according to a press release. The EFLU had issued CAS notification on May 10.

The decision was taken after members of the faculty approached Vice-Chancellor E Suresh Kumar and requested for extension of last date to submit CAS applications.