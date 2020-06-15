EFLU extends last date of application for vacant staff posts

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing circumstances due to Covid-19 and requests from the applicants, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has extended the last date for the submission of applications for the posts advertised under Employment Notification No. I/2020, till 23 June 2020. The filled in applications should reach the University by 6 pm on or before June 23.

The university had issued the notification for filling up 58 faculty positions in various departments including 18 Professor vacancies, 27 Associate Professor vacancies, and 13 Assistant Professor vacancies in various departments. These vacancies are available at the University headquarters in Hyderabad, and its Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow.

Applicants can visit the University website www.efluniversity.ac.in for detailed notification and instruction booklet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .