EFLU, IIM-V ink pact for capacity- building

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development was signed between the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and the Indian Institute of Management, Visakhaptnam (IIM-V) at an event held on Friday.

The objective of the MoU which was exchanged between EFLU VC Prof. E Suresh Kumar and IIM-V Director Prof. M Chandrasekhar is to attain standards of global excellence in common areas of research and teaching that interest both the parties.

Prof. Suresh termed the MoU as a collaborative sign towards mutual cooperation in capacity-building and an opportunity for the EFLU students pursuing foreign languages to study short-term management courses of IIM-V. Similarly, students studying management at IIM-V will equally benefit by learning foreign languages such as Spanish, German, French etc., at EFLU.

Prof. M Chandrasekhar said the agreement with EFLU is a prompt step towards enhancing regional partnership in skill upgradation and development which is a desired aspect in creating a progressive ecosystem for academic growth.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter