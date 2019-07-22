EFLU offers nine MOOCs courses

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) of English and Foreign Languages (EFLU) is offering nine Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for undergraduate students beginning this month.

The MOOCs basket include three courses in proficiency in foreign languages French, Spanish and Russian, five in Home Science and one in Law. Undergraduate students willing to enrol into those courses can login to www.swayam.gov.in and type the ‘English and Foreign Languages University’.

Students can select the course they would like to take up and click to join option to enrol. Registration to courses is a one-time process. One successful completion of the courses, students will be issued certificates. Internal assessments carry 30 per cent and final examination carries 70 per cent weightage, a press release said.