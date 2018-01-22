EFLU spreads wings

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Aiming at having more students from across the country, the English and Foreign Languages University here has increased the number of test centres from eight to 23.

The new test centres were added at Bhopal, Kolkata, Nagpur, Allahabad, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Anand, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mangalore, Pune, Chennai, Jammu and Ranchi. These will be in addition to the existing centres at Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Vijayawada.

To this effect, the University has released the admission notification for the academic year 2018-19 recently.

“The number of test centres is being increased so as tap students from across the country. Accordingly, the notification has been meticulously prepared,” a senior official said.

Apart from adding new test centres, the university has decided to take admissions for the BA German course from the next academic year. The university is offering 41 courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma and PhD courses. Admissions for some courses will be based on the entrance test while for a few courses like PhD, MA, JMC and MA in Foreign Languages, an interview will also be held.

The computer-based examination will be held on February 24 and 25. The entrance fee for one programme for general/OBC categories is Rs 500 and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Last date for online registrations is February 7 and candidates can download admit cards from the university website from February 16. The classwork for the first semester will begin from August 1.