EFLU staff take part in Yoga Day

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised Yoga online on International Yoga Day on Sunday.

Following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the International Yoga Day to do ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family,’ in view of physical distance norms due to the Covid-19, EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar and members of faculty joined virtually in performing functional Yoga.

The VC said by joining Yoga online, the university showed the way how geographical distances can be defied not only through performing academics but also in arriving at a physical unison by using technology mediation in challenging a pervasive pandemic.

The session was conducted by EFLU Yoga trainer Dr Venkatarajaiah who touched upon the simple structural Yoga even in sleeping postures that will effectively flex the spine and the lungs. The session moved from functional techniques in breathing techniques to easy structural postures in strengthening immunity to combat the pandemic spread, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .