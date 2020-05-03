EFLU to conduct exams online from May 22

By | Published: 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: Given the lockdown situation across the country, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has decided to conduct end-semester exams through online mode from May 22 to June 2 and declare results on June 25.

The duration of these end-semester examinations has been reduced now from three hours to two hours. Students are required to complete the examination in two hours and submit their answers to the teacher concerned through online mode.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar chaired the Academic Council (AC) meeting to discuss guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on examinations and academic calendar. The AC has resolved to adapt certain UGC guidelines.

In a press release, the EFLU said remedial classes will be conducted from May 4 to 15 and students can submit their assignments for internal assessment on or before May 21. The varsity will be accepting the projects/dissertations through online mode from May 22 to June 2.

The classes for semester III and V will tentatively begin from August 3 whereas classes for students who join the first semester will tentatively commence from September 1, the EFLU said.

“The final semester students who wish to improve their grades, in the subjects concerned, will be given a one-time chance to do so in the next semester, whenever the University conducts examinations either online or offline depending on the situation. The information regarding the grade improvement examination schedule will be posted on the University website only,” it said.

The PhD students whose maximum period of submission of their thesis prescribed under relevant ordinances of the varsity has expired/expiring during the Covid-19 pandemic period will be allowed to submit their thesis within six months from the date of expiry of the regular prescribed period.

The end-semester examinations for students who enrolled in the part-time courses in select foreign languages will be held from May 5 to 13 as decided earlier, it added.