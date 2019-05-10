EFLU to hold teacher training programme

By | Published: 8:25 pm 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) will conduct teacher training programme for teachers of the Government High School, Raj Bhavan under the University Social Responsibility (USR).

The programme will be held for better practices and outcomes, and is expected to start in July this year at the school. In addition to this, the university is contemplating to offer functional training to the students of the school in select foreign languages.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and apprised him about the USR which is first-of-its-kind initiative in the country to be adopted by any university in India.

The initiative of the university provides the platform to realise its responsibility towards society and in the process to deepen its engagement with the community. Through USR, the EFLU has developed Open Educational Resources in English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Persian which are ready for launch. The thirty-hour proficiency course in oral communication skills, in each of the languages will be offered free of cost.

Also, a mobile app called EnglishPro has been developed to impart lessons in English pronunciation and it is ready for launch. It has been specially designed for rural, semi-urban students, and unemployed youth of the country.

