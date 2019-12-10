EFLU VC attends conference in Mexico

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), E Suresh Kumar participated in the Vice Chancellor’s conference held in Mexico from November 30 to December 2.

The conference was a joint initiative by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the National Association of Universities and Higher Education Institutions of Mexico (ANUIES).

The aim of the conference was to provide a common platform to the dedicated group of Vice Chancellors so that they can share their experiences on innovations and to expand ideas and solutions to problems that the participant countries are facing. The conference was intended to facilitate international academic collaborations between the universities of the two nations.

On the occasion, EFLU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (AUS), Mexico. Through this partnership, both the universities will collaborate in academic, research, student and faculty exchange programmes. The MoU facilitates organising of national and international symposia, conferences, specialised exhibitions and joint research projects.

Professor Suresh Kumar also visited San José State University, and Stanford University in United States to explore new trends in teaching and academic research. Professor Suresh Kumar during his visit emphasised the importance of global partnerships in order to improve the quality of academics and to provide greater opportunities to the students and teachers of the university.

