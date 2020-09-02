EFLU VC Prof. E Suresh Kumar nominated to General Assembly of ICCR

Prof. Suresh Kumar was selected in the meeting of the ICCR Governing Body held on July 28, and his tenure will be for three years.

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:21 pm

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar has been nominated to the General Assembly of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi.

Prof. Suresh Kumar was selected in the meeting of the ICCR Governing Body held on July 28, and his tenure will be for three years.

The Union Ministry of Education has recently appointed Prof. Suresh Kumar as member of the University Grants Commission.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .