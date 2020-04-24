EFLU’s short film on Covid-19 released

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched a short-film of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) against the Covid-19 pandemic on Twitter. The EFLU started the campaign against coronavirus under University Social Responsibility (USR) and short-films were shot on ‘Washing Hands’ and maintaining ‘Social Distance’ in Hindi, English, Telugu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish languages.EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar thanked the Union Minister and said that “USR has been a first of its kind initiative to be started by any Indian University”. Prof. Suresh Kumar said that these thirteen short-films were made in ten languages to increase awareness among the public and to help them stay away from contracting the disease. The EFLU has created the EFLU-USR Endowment Fund (EFLU-USREF) to join the war against the Covid-19.

