Eggs distributed to sanitation workers in Siddipet

Published: 12:16 am

Siddipet: With an objective to encourage the workers to take nutritious food, Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched the distribution of 60 eggs to each of 500 workers, who are discharging duties during the emergency time in Siddipet Municipality.

The Minister distributed 60 eggs to sanitation, water supply and electricity department staff on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Rao called upon the workers to take nutritious food such as eggs, chicken and mutton so that they can develop a strong immunity. Honouring their services during the emergency time, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given incentive to sanitation workers. Siddipet Poultry Association came forward to provide eggs following the request of the Minister. Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu, Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

