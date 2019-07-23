Egyptian Prince, Agni impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Egyptian Prince and Agni impressed when the following horses were exercsed at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

Sand

800m:

Recumbentibus (G Naresh) 57, 600/44, good. Havelock Cruise (App) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Be Sure (Bopanna) 58, 600/45, handy. Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/45, unextended. Negress Princess (Rafique Sk) 56, 600/43, pleased. Dancing Dole (Ritesh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Elysian (Ritesh) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Fabulous Gift (BR Kumar) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Vancouver (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Promiseofhappiness (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Moskova (RB) 58, 600/44, good. Valee Tiger (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. La Mer (Harinder Singh) & Top Saga (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Flamboyant Lady (B Dillep) & Happy Together (Uday Kiran) 1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Sporting Smile (Nakhat Singh) & Red River (Bopanna) 59, 600/45, pair worked well. Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) & Classy Guy (Bopanna) 59, 600/45, former shaped well.

1000m:

Silver Set (Harinder Singh) & Queen Runner (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Prince Valiant (A Joshi) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Bayrd (Kiran Naidu) 1-18.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5, well in hand. Handsome Duo (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, good. Mehrzad (SG Prasad) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Egyptian Prince (RB) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43, impressed. Stepper (App) & Starwalker (SG Prasad) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well.

1200m:

Lockhart (P Ajeeth K) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Augenstern (Ritesh) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Agni (Kiran Naidu) & Warrior Supreme (B Nikhil) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Alta Vita (Rafique Sk) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand.