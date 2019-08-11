Eid al-Adha celebrated in Gulf a day in advance

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:55 pm

Jeddah: The Gulf countries and Muslims across the globe celebrated Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid in India, on Sunday, which marks the Haj pilgrimage.

However, the religious festival will be celebrated in India on Monday, a day after it is done in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Around 25 lakh pilgrims including 2 lakh from India gathered for the second time in Mina valley in Makkah to stone the Jamrat al-Aqaba, symbolic evil, slaughter their Adahi and sacrificial animals, change their ihrams into plain clothes, shave off their hair and proceed toward the Grand Mosque for the Tawaf al-Ifada.

Haj is being performed by Indians in smooth with no untoward incidents and pilgrim movement is being moved smoothly, according to Md Noor Rahman Sheikh, Indian Consul General.

The people including large number of NRIs across the gulf marked Eid al-Adha. The huge number of NRI community hailing from Telangana – the largest block of Indian Expatriate community – in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries is hectically busy in availing longer holidays, using the opportunity to travel to back home India, also different cities in the Kingdom to visit friends and family.

Bachelor NRIs living in Saudi Arabia, who are spending Eid holidays away from their families, also joining their friends in various cities inside the Kingdom to seek their accompany.

“After long years, I am spending a long Eid holidays in leisure and playing in seashores”, said MA Ahad Ahmed of Jagitial who lives in Riyadh and came to Jeddah.

Showing a sand structure built by some NRIs, he said that it was a replica of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter