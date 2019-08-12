Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Adilabad: Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid festival on a grand scale with pomp and gaiety across the district on Monday. The local legislators conveyed the greetings of the festival by taking part in the mass prayers.

Dressed in their best, celebrators flocked to local masjids and other prayer places and participated in mass prayers which were begun following Khutba (religious speech). They exchanged greetings each other by hugging each other before distributing meat to neighbours and relatives as part of the celebrations.

MLAs Jogu Rammanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, K Konappa, Durgam Chinnaiah, Diwakar Rao, G Vittal Reddy, A Rekha Naik, Zilla Parishad chairpersons Rathod Janardhan, Kova Laxmi, K Vijaya laxmi and N Bhagya Laxmi and thronged the masjids and expressed their wishes. They said that festival signifies sacrifice and Islam preaches compassion and love.

Photo:

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah joins celebrators of Bakrid at a masjid in Bellampalli on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .