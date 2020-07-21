Eid-ul-Adha: Hyderabad Police holds coordination meeting

By | Published: 3:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with different government departments in view of Eid-ul-Adha.

Police officials discussed their experiences last year with the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police to strengthen the coordination between the three commissionerates and ensure that the festival passes off smoothly and peacefully. Officials of the Regional Transport Authority, Animal Husbandry department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation attended the meeting.

The traffic police will be setting up check posts along with the law and order police to check illegal entry of cattle into the city. Similarly, the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police will keep a vigil at cattle markets and highways connecting the city to prevent any untoward incident.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, warning those violating the law, said if any person had any information on illegal practices, they could pass it on to the police to initiate action. “No one will be allowed to take law into their hands,” he said.

