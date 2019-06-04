Eid-ul-Fitr: Moon sighting committee to meet in Hyderabad at 6pm today

the

The committee headed by Maulana Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari and other scholars will take into account the sighting ofnew moon in the city or other places in the State or country before making the announcement.

On Tuesday, the Muslims are observing the 29th fast of the holy month of Ramzan. Eid is usually celebrated after the 29th or 30th day of fasting and it depends on the sighting of the new crescent.

Meanwhile, religious scholars have asked the community to hand over the ‘Sadqa –e- Fitr’, to the needy before offering the Eid–ul–Fitr prayers so as to enable the recipients to meet the expenses of the Eid or celebrate the Eid using the donation.

Sadqa-e-Fitr (also known as Fitrana) is an amount of charity in the form of staple foodstuff which all Muslims with the means are required to pay at the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Maulana Abdul Rahman Azhari said wheat, barley, dates and raisins can be paid as Fitrana by the community to the needy people. “It is advisable it is paid before the Eid prayers so that the needy can also celebrate Eid,” he said.

The minimum quantity fixed for the Sadqa–e–Fitr for each member of family is wheat 1.75 kilograms, barley, dates and raisins – 3.5 kilograms. “All members of the family including children have to give it. People can give more quantity if they want to give and it is advisable that those who afford give dates and raisins,” added Maulana Rahman.

Maulana Hafiz Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al Hamoomi, Imam of Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam said that it is obligatory for a Muslim to pay the Fitrana. “Those staying in foreign countries should pay it at the place where they stay to the needy person instead of asking their relatives in India to give it,” he advised.

