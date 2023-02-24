Eight arrested for burglary, dacoity in Khammam

CP Vishnu S Warrier inspects stolen gold and cash recovered by police in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: A youngster’s desire to climb Mount Everest has landed him behind bars after the police arrested him in eight house breaking cases here on Friday, along with seven others involved in dacoity and robbery cases.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, speaking to the media, said that the accused, Sampati Uma Prasad of Pandurangapuram in Khammam Urban mandal wanted to climb Everest, for which he resorted to burglaries to make money. He confessed to police that he was also habituated to betting and living a lavish life with the ill-gotten money. He was caught by the CCS and Khammam Two Town police during vehicle inspections at NTR Circle in Khammam city and recovered the stolen property from him.

Similarly, Khammam Rural, Raghunathapalem and Thirumalayapalem police caught seven persons in dacoity and robbery cases during vehicle inspections at Ponnekal crossroads in the city on Thursday evening. Police nabbed them after a chase as they tried to escape, the CP said.

The accused, Pagadala Vijay Kumar, Sadem Laxminarayana, Shaik Saidulu, Syed Sehbaz Siddiqui, Pakalapati Dharma Teja, Saik Parvez and Pasupulati Sai of Khammam city committed eight dacoits on the outskirts of Khammam. In all, the police recovered stolen property worth Rs.67 lakh, including 1.05 kg of gold worth Rs.49.5 lakh and Rs.17.5 lakh in cash from the accused in both the cases.

The CP appreciated ACPs T Ravi, Ganesh and Baswa Reddy, CIs N Mallaiah Swamy, P Naveen, Srinivasa Rao, Sridhar and Ramakrishna for nabbing the accused.