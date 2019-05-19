Eight booked in Adilabad for obstructing duties of police

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Adilabad: Eight persons including three women were booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and obstructing duties of policemen when they were trying to take an accused into custody at Eshwarnagar village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday.

Indervelli Sub Inspector A Gangaram said the accused Ghanshyam, Rajesham alias Rajeshyam, Phoolsingh, Vishnu, Anjani, Aparna, Ramu, Saina Bai, and others belong to Eshwarnagar

A case was registered against the eight under the Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations were taken up.

Mild tension prevailed when police attempted to apprehend Ghanshyam, an accused against whom a case was registered for allegedly assaulting a police constable in 2018. His wife stopped the vehicle of policemen by sleeping on the ground in front of it. His family members picked up an argument with the Sub Inspector and prevented him from arresting Ghanshaym.