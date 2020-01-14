Eight candidates elected unanimously in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Karimnagar: Eight Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates were unanimously elected as councillors of various municipalities of erstwhile Karimnagar district. While four TRS aspirants declared as unanimous in Sircilla municipality, two candidates got unanimous election in Peddapalli. One each in Korutla and Huzurabad are also declared as unanimous.

Polling officials declared them as unanimous election as their opponents withdrew from the contest on the last day for withdrawals on Tuesday.

Darla Keerthana (34 ward), Annaram Srinivas (19), Kalluri Raju (36) and Drnam Aruna (5th ward) are unanimously elected as councilors with their opponents dropped out from the contest in Sircilla municipal polls.

In Peddapalli, Chittireddy Mamatha (21) and Kolipaka Srinivas (18) were declared elected as councilors unanimously. Mamatha, who is daughter-in-law of Peddapalli sitting MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, is declared unanimously elected as five of her opponents backed off from contest.

Besides a BJP candidate Putta Mondiah, his father Narsaiah filed nomination papers against Srinivas. However, he was declared unanimous as both of them withdrew from contest. Yadagiri Naik (2nd ward) and Puppala Umadevi (23) are also unanimously elected as councilors in Huzurabad and Korutla respectively.

