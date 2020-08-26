Eight crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted again

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nalgonda: Eight crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project were lifted late on Wednesday evening following increased inflows.

The project lifted the eight gates of the project at 8 pm after inflows again increased to 2,89,976 cusecs. The outflow was 1,10,000 cusecs. The water level in the project was 589 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet.The project gates were closed on Tuesday when there was a drop in inflows.

