Eight devotees injured in road mishap in Mulugu

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Mulugu: Eight devotees who were returning home after visiting Medaram shrine were injured when their vehicle overturned on the outskirts of Tadwai village in the district on Monday. While one person sustained fracture on his hand, the remaining seven escaped with minor injuries.

They were shifted to the Mulugu Government Hospital. The devotees were on their way back to Eturnagaram after visiting Medaram. The accident took place when the driver of the vehicle tried to overtake a lorry and lost control over the wheel.

It veered off the road and overturned. Locals came to the rescue of the passengers and pulled them out of the vehicle. Police cleared the traffic immediately and ensured there was no traffic jam. With devotees thronging Medaram shrine in large numbers ahead of the jatara, the road has been busy for the last one week.

