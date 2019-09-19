Eight gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Nalgonda: Eight crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted on Thursday evening in view of increasing inflows.

According to a bulletin issued by the project authorities, some 1,05,996 cusecs of water was being released from the project by lifting eight gates. Inflow into the project was 1,52,410 cusecs while the outflow was 1,43,135 cusecs. The water level reached 589.8 feet against FRL of 590 feet. The current storage in the project was 311.44 tmc against the gross storage capacity of 312 tmc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .