Eight held for gambling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team on Tuesday night caught eight persons who were gambling by playing three cards at a hotel in Gandhinagar of the city. The police seized Rs 34,500 cash and nine mobile phones from them. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths raided Patel Guest House at Bhoiguda in Gandhinagar police station area and caught Syed Nissar Khundmeer, 43, manager of the guest house.

Nissar was organising gambling at the guest house by inviting the participants and collecting a commission from them. Those caught are B Govind Raju, K Viramadithya Reddy, B Naveen, B Kishore, C Nagaraju, L Durga Prasad and G Laxman. The accused along with the property were handed over to Gandhinagar police for further action.