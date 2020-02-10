Eight including six minors held in gang rape case in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Mahabubabad: The police arrested eight persons, including six minors, in connection with a gang rape case on Monday. Another accused in the case is still at large.

The arrested were Gugulothu Hussain (20) of Bhavani Nagara thanda and Islavath Raghu (25) of Balaram thanda, while the person on the run was identified as Islavath Kishan (21) of Balaram thanda. The rest were all minors.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here on Monday, Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said all the nine persons had allegedly raped 24-year-old woman Akshara (name changed) on the February 7 night in a mango orchard at Amangal village near here.

“Akshara phoned Chandu of Balaram thanda — as she knew him for some time now — for money to go to her native place near Yellandu of Bhadradi-Kothagudem district. Chandu, who promised money, had asked her to come to Amangal village. When she reached there in an auto-rickshaw, taking advantage of the situation, he called his friends, and all of them raped her in a mango orchard,” he added.

The incident was noticed by the sarpanch of Balaram thanda prompting the accused to flee the orchard. A complaint was lodged with the Mahabubabad rural police. Following this, the police have arrested the accused and produced before a local court.

“We will take all steps to see that the accused get suitable punishment by filing the charge-sheet at the earliest after collecting the evidence,” the SP added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter