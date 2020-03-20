Eight Indonesians quarantined in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 pm

Hyderabad: Eight Indonesian nationals, including women who were staying in a mosque in Mallepally of the Old city, were shifted for quarantine to a hospital on Thursday night.

The group, according to the police, had come for the purpose of a religious meeting at the Jamia Masjid Mallepally.

“They were staying the guest houses provided to visiting Muslim religious groups from across the world. The groups come for prayers and were staying in the premises. When we came to know about it, we rushed to the place along with the other departments and shifted them to hospital after explaining the situation,” said an official of Habeebnagar police station.

Saleem Ahmed, secretary, said on Wednesday night the group had come to mosque and were staying in the guest house. “We came to know that some Indonesian nationals who were in Karimnagar district tested positive for Covid-19. Following it, the police came to know a few more Indonesians were staying at Jamia Masjid Mallepally. Along with the health officials the police arrived and shifted them to hospital,” he said.

Saleem Ahmed said few persons are spreading rumours over the issue and asked the police to initiate action against them.

Meanwhile, mosque committees across the city appealed to the people coming for Friday prayers to perform ‘wudu’ (ablution) at their houses and come for prayers. The managements asked people to immediately leave the mosque after performing the ‘Friday prayers’ and make the remaining prayers at their houses.

On the other hand several organizations including Telangana State Wakf Board are supplying sanitizers and soaps along with disinfectants to the mosques where high turnout is witnessed every day.

