Eight Inspectors transferred by Hyderabad CP

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Eight Inspectors working in the city were transferred and given new postings by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Among those transferred is Tappachabutra Station House Officer T Ashok Kumar, who was at the centre of a controversy for conducting a ‘Burkha decoy operation’.

Last month, mild tension prevailed in Tappachabutra when a cop wearing a burkha and another police constable, who had applied ‘tilak’ on his forehead, moved as a couple on the roads as part of a decoy operation. The police had caught four persons including a 60-year-old man when they stopped the couple and reprimanded them. Local MLA Kauser Mohiuddin and others had protested and demanded action against the Tappachabutra police. However, senior officials on Saturday maintained that the transfer of Ashok Kumar was an administrative move and not linked to the controversy.

The others who were transferred along with the new postings are as follows A Sudhakar (Special Branch), Akram Baba (AI Bowenpally), G Santosh Kumar (SHO Tappachabutra), T Ashok Kumar (West Zone Control Room), K Maruthi Prasad (D I Shahinayathgunj), K Nagaiah (AI Punjagutta), T Venkateshwar Rao (DI Lalaguda) and B Veerana (Special Investigation Team).

