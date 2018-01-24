Eight kg marijuana seized, one held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Wednesday arrested a youngster and seized eight kilograms of marijuana from him at Raheempura in Mangalhat here.

The arrested person was identified as Shubam Singh, 24, an idol maker from Raheempura, Mangahat. Two persons, Anil Singh, 30, a drug supplier and Angoori Bai, 42, a seller, both from Mangalhat, were absconding.

According to the police, Shubam Singh was earlier arrested by the Excise police in 2016 in a similar case and was jailed. He was also arrested by the Mangalhat police in an attempt to murder case for allegedly attacking Excise officials at Indira Nagar.

“After being released from jail, he worked as a helper in an idol making shed for a brief period. As his earning seemed meagre to run his family, he took to drug peddling,” police said.

About two months ago, his aunty Angoori Bai requested him to help her in the business by supplying marijuana to customers. She also offered him Rs.1,000 per day.

“For the past two months, he was assisting his aunt by supplying the drug to customers. On Wednesday, on Bai’s instructions, he collected eight kg of marijuana from Anil Singh at Raheempura. While Anil Singh escaped, Shubam Singh was nabbed with the drug,” police said, adding that he was handed over to the Mangalhat police for further investigation.