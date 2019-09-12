Eight killed, two injured as lightning strikes in Jharkhand

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Ranchi: Eight people died and two were injured when lightning struck in Jharkhand’s Garwah district on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Chandri village situated in the Majhigao police station area of Garwah district. More than 10 people had taken shelter under a tree to protect themselves from rain when lightning struck the tree. Six people died on the spot while four were injured.

The injured people were admitted in a local hospital for treatment where two succumbed to their injuries.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed grief over the incident and asked the district administration to provide compensation as per the law.

Every year more than 60 people die in Jharkhand due to lightning.