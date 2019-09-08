Eight KITS students selected for jobs during campus placement drive

By | Published: 4:15 pm 4:31 pm

Warangal Urban: As many as eight B.Tech final year students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, were selected for jobs by EDi3 Software Co, Hyderabad, during campus placement drive held on September 5 and 6, Principal Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy said.

According to Prof. P. Srikanth, Training and Placement Officer, the company conducted online written test, written test, technical round and HR interviews before selecting eight students from the various engineering disciplines such as ECE and CSE.

