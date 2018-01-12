Kaleshwaram to irrigate eight lakh acres in Warangal, Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Mahabubabad/Warangal: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that they were trying to complete the canal repair works under SRSP stage 1 and stage 2 before the completion of the Kaleshwaram project to irrigate nearly eight lakh acres of the land in the erstwhile Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Addressing a public meeting at Kuravi after laying foundations for several development works including the launch of the canal repair works at the cost of Rs 82 crore, Harish Rao said that the government was spending Rs 440 crore for the modernization of the distributaries beyond Manair (DBM) and added that the canals would carry 5,000 cuses of the water.

“By the coming rainy season, the Kaleshwaram water will flow in the SRSP canals to irrigate the tail end areas in your (Dornakal) constituency,” he said and added that 1.10 lakh acres would be irrigated in Dornakal constituency alone. He alleged that the Congress governments had never bothered to provide the irrigation facility to the tail-end areas.

Stating that the water will be available at Medigadda barrage for 300 days in a year, he said that the water will be lifted from Medigadda to Mid-Manair. From Mid-Manair to Lower Manair Dam to DBMs to irrigate the lands in erstwhile Warangal and Nalgonda districts. “The works of the Mid-Manair have been completed,” he said.

Earlier, he has launched the repair works to the DBM-40 at Upparalpally village in Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal Rural district. The modernization works are being taken up at the cost of Rs 17.23 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Kaleshwaram project would irrigate 18.50 lakh acres of the land in the State.

“Nearly 2 lakh bags of the cemenet is used per day for the Kaleshwaram project,” he said adding that the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials had expressed their surprise over the rate of the speed of the Kaleshwaram works. He said that the erstwhile Warangal would be the first beneficiary of the Kaleshwaram project. He also said that the Devadula water would reach the Pakhal lake to provide water to two crops under Pakhal lake.

“We have filled as many as 186 tanks in Narsampet constituency through the SRSP canals,” he said and added that farmers had got Rs 210 crore worth crop. He also praised State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Peddi Sudharshan Reddy for his work in the constituency. “Sudharshan Reddy is a man of deeds rather than words,” he added.

On the other hand, minister Harish Rao, who held a review meeting with the irrigation officials at Chintagattu camp in Warangal on Thursday night, directed the officals to complete the Devadula works on warfoot basis. Reviewing the progress of the Devadual 3rd phase, he asked the officials to compltee the package 2 works by July, 2018 and package 3 by October.

He directed the offcials to work in three shifts to complete the works at the earliest.