Eight more test positive in Nizamabad on Thursday

Nizamabad: Eight more caronavirus positive cases were registered in Nizamabad district on Thursday. With the new cases, the total cases have reached 47. Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy said 20 containment zones were identified in the district with 28,100 families residing in these zones. Collector informed that 63 persons went to Markaz from Nizamabad, among them 32 persons were identified.

Head constable donates to CMRF

Police head constable donated Rs 10, 000 rupees for Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Kotagiri PS head constable Gandla Rajender handed over the cheque of Rs 10,000 to Nizamabad collector C Narayana Reddy on Thursday. The Collector appreciated Rajender for the donation.

