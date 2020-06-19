Eight nabbed for playing cards at New MLA Quarters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police on Thursday night arrested eight persons including a retired government employee and two real estate businessmen on charges of playing cards at the quarters allotted to the late Congress MLA and former Minister M. Mukesh Goud at New MLA Quarters here.

The eight were nabbed after the police raided quarter number 129 allotted at New MLA Quarters at 11.45 pm. Eight mobile phones, Rs.1.12 lakh in cash, 52 playing cards, five sealed playing card boxes, three cigarette packets and two empty liquor bottles were seized from them.

After completing legal formalities, the police registered a case against the eight persons on Friday morning under Section 3 and 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act and arrested them.

The arrested include K. Kiran Kumar (61), a retired government employee and resident of Himayatnagar, Satish Kumar (53), a supermarket businessman and resident of Vinay Nagar Colony in Saidabad, G. Gopal Rao, (46) of Adarshnagar, C. Pradeep (54), a construction businessman and resident of Padmarao Nagar Colony, P. Murali (48), a businessman and resident of Khairatabad, S. Manmohan (57), a realtor and resident of Himayatnagar and Raj Kumar (34), a gym trainer and resident of Troop Bazar, the police said.

