Eight officials held for embezzlement in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Adilabad: Eight officials of Stamps and Registration Department were arrested for their alleged embezzlement here on Tuesday.

Adilabad one town Inspector V Suresh said that the accused were identified as Jadav Jayavanth Rao, a retired registrar, Rauth Sainath, and Jitte Manohar, sub registrars, Bakshi Sujatha and K Chandrasekhar, senior assistants, and Kannavi Kalpana, Imran Khan, junior assistant and B Arun Kumar all junior assistants working with different sub-registrar offices.

In January, the department’s Karimnagar range DIG Twinkle John and Additional IG Venkata Rajesh issued the orders suspending the officials as part of disciplinary action taken against them for swindling of funds Rs 78 lakh relating to vending of stamps from 2014 to 2018.

Kapil Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Imtiyaz, senior assistants were already taken into custody for their role in the scam which locally created a sensation. The scam was exposed during an annual audit carried out by the officials of the department in April. During the investigation, it is found that the eight officials had appropriated the funds by not depositing the funds of stamps vending in the treasury for four years.