Eight Pakistan Army officers test positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Rawalpindi: At least eight Pakistani Army officers, including three Lieutenant Colonels, two Colonels, two Brigadiers, and one Major General, have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday at the General Army Headquarters here.

Pakistan Ministry of Health Services tweeted the update: “Routine check-up in GHQ Rawalpindi by #COVID19 investigation team has found that 3 Lt.colonel, 2 Colonel, 2 Brigadier, 1 Maj.general has been tested positive for coronavirus. #CoronavirusPandemic.” With this, Pakistan’s total tally of confirmed cases stands at 28 now.

So far, Pakistan has scanned 894,256 travellers for symptoms of the virus. Out of these, 471 have been tested for the virus.

According to the data available at the National Institute of Health website, of the 20 cases confirmed earlier, 14 were reported in Sindh province, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Balochistan.

Earlier, hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, Sindh province announced that all the Pakistan Super League matches will be played behind closed doors and that the educational institutions which were to reopen on March 16 will remain closed until May 30.

WHO has declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic with 125, 048 confirmed cases globally and 4,613 deaths as per the latest data made available by WHO.