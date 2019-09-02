Eight persons nabbed for gambling in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Bhongir SOT caught eight persons for gambling in a farm house at Rama Krishnapuram and seized cash of Rs 2.5 lakh, a car and other material worth Rs 5.2 lakh here late night on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Kotha Srisailam, J. Ramulu, T. Vijay, T. Suresh, R. Madhu, B. Santosh Reddy, N. Yellappa Yadav and S. Umapathi.

The owner of the farm house Chander Yadav is absconding.

Police said Chander Yadav and the arrested persons are friends and the former allowed them to use the premises for gambling. They used to play three cards, which is a game of chance.

The gang along with the seized material were handed over to the Bhongir police for further action.

