Eight persons test positive for Covid in Nirmal on Sunday

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Nirmal: Eight persons from different parts of the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 89.

The district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Kartheek said that the eight persons of the district were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. Their blood samples were collected recently and sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad for diagnosing.

Blood samples of 1,158 suspects have been collected so far. Of them, 1,016 tested negative for Covid-19. As many as 89 persons were found to have contracted with the virus so far and four patients succumbed to the disease. A total of 46 patients were discharged. Medical reports of 18 suspects are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .