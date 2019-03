By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders transferring eight Sub-Inspectors of Police in Rachakonda here on Monday.

Accordingly, J Ashok Kumar was posted at Ibrahimpatnam, K Ramulu was posted at CCRB (City Crime Records Bureau), Chandra Shekar posted at Maheshwaram, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted at Malkajgiri.

Likewise, Vijay Babu was posted at Ghatkesar, P Ramasuryan posted at Keesara, K Malleshwari to Women Police Station Saroornagar and Mir Mudasir Ali to Detective Department.