Eight suspects detained in search operation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Eight persons were detained by the Cyberabad Police during a Cordon and Search operation conducted at various places in Shivaji Nagar and KS Rao Nagar at Borabanda in Sanathnagar here in the wee hours of Saturday.

Around 150 police personnel took part in the operation which continued for three hours, with 220 houses being searched. The operation was led by Balanagar Zone DCP PV Padmaja and included senior officials from the ranks of the Assistant Commissioner of Police to constable and home guards.

Officials said eight suspects having links with criminals were taken into custody using online fingerprint database mechanism. The credentials of several others were verified. Two cars, 54 bikes, and six autorickshaws were seized for not having valid documents.

As the area is located on the city outskirts there were chances of criminals seeking to settle down, regular searches would be conducted to keep a check on them, the DCP said and added that the aim of the search operation was to curb illegal activities of miscreants and give a sense of safety and security to the citizens.

Officials requested residents of the colonies for installation of surveillance cameras in their localities for better safety and security.

