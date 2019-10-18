Eight-year-old dies after getting stuck in elevator in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, an eight-year-old girl died after she got stuck in the elevator of her apartment in LB Nagar here on Friday.

The victim is Lasya, a Class Three student from a private school in LB Nagar, who lived with her family in Pindi Pullareddy Colony. According to the LB Nagar police, being a holiday, Lasya was playing in a play area near her house alone around 2 pm when the mishap occurred. Her parents were inside the house.

“While playing, she got into the elevator by herself and tried to close the iron grill door. She stood at one end and was trying to pull the door shut, when she got stuck between the grill door and the compartment,” police said.

She suffered injuries and started crying. About 10 minutes later, her family members and neighbours heard her and rushed to her rescue. The LB Nagar patrol mobile which was alerted too reached the spot immediately.

“She was removed from the elevator but died while being taken to a nearby private hospital,” police said.

The LB Nagar police said no complaint was lodged yet. The body was taken back to her house without autopsy as her family raised no suspicion and confirmed she died due to an accident.

