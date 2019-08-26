Eight-year-old girl killed as auto-rickshaw overturned

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nirmal: An eight-year-old girl died when an auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling overturned near Jatha Shankar temple on the outskirts of Mudhole mandal centre on Monday. Incidentally, the three-wheeler was driven by her father.

Mudhole Sub-Inspector Srikanth said that the deceased was B Shaik Infra Iran, daughter of Abdul Sajid, auto-rickshaw driver of a private school.

Iran sustained serious injuries when the vehicle got skidded at a curve when the handle of the auto-rickshaw was accidentally lacked, resulting in instantaneous death for her. She was travelling along with her father at the time of the mishap. They both were returning after dropping students of the school at neighboring Daulatabad village.