Eighth Convocation of MANUU to be held soon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Friday invited students to register online for eighth convocation which will be held soon.

According to Controller of Examinations Mirza Farhatulla Baig, candidates who passed regular mode programmes in the year 2018-19 and distance mode in the year 2018 are eligible to receive the degree certificates.

The regular mode students interested in attending the convocation can register themselves online on convocation portal https://manuucoe.in/degree. However, all B.Tech (2015-19 batch) and Polytechnic (2016-19 batch) (non CBCS) students should send their convocation form (without fee) along with the attachments through the concerned head of department or principal.

The distance mode students can submit the prescribed application form available on university website www.manuu.ac.in along with the online payment receipt of Rs.300 to the CoE to obtain their degree/diploma certificate.

Online fee can be paid through the link https://manuucoe.in/OnlinePayment/index.php/main3 on or before October 21, MANUU said.

The degree or diploma certificates for all distance mode students and those regular candidates who opt to receive ‘in absentia’ will be dispatched by speed post after the convocation, the varsity said, adding that exact date, time and venue of the convocation will be notified later.

