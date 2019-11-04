Ek cup chai ho jaaye

By | Published: 8:47 pm 8:48 pm

A cup of chai is the first thing that most Indians need as they rise. But how many of us think of giving a creative twist to this morning chai? Odisha born Subham Swain settled in Hyderabad for half a decade now decorates many people’s mornings through his Instagram page @Zuvamart where he posts eye-catching cups of chai in flatlay form against a contrasting dark blue background.

These narrative flatlays feature a round cup of chai and other props like books, laptop or a phone with music actively playing or his adorable pug looking on. Subham also features occasions like festivals or any latest release of a movie or series around his cups of chai. Also, he recently even came up with 30 flatlays on 30 random Friends episodes.

“My initial plan was to do something based on 365 days project where we need to do something based on photography, art or any other form every day. There were two things in my mind where I could click pictures of a flower or a cup of tea and I chose the latter,” says Subham.

“Firstly, I myself could make tea and round cups and saucers were readily available at my home. And I had only mornings for myself after work which I could use creatively. So the idea was shaped up,” adds Subham who works for a company in night shift.

Subham clicks on a black background, but turns the background colour to deep blue through editing. “When I checked for the right complimentary colour with the colour of chai, according to the colour theory, I found that deep blue was the match. Using complimentary colours grabs more attention.”

Posting in the morning which is the right time for chai lovers, Subham shares how he comes up with ideas to feature around his round cup of chai, “I think about whatever happens the previous day, I search for a good story and do a flatlay around that. Like if I watch any Netflix the previous day or do something else, I find something good about it and feature it with my round cup of tea. If I have any products that I use or bought I use that in the flatlays as well.”

Subham also has a YouTube channel where he posts videos on his flatlay secrets and also tutorials for the same. Clicking on his phone and editing through apps on his phone or laptop, Subham has been coming up with creative flatlays from the end of 2017.

Today, his Instagram page has around 15k followers waiting for him to post the morning cup of chai every day.

