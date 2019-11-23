Ekashila schools introduce ‘Water Bell’ in Warangal

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Warangal: Taking a cue from Kerala schools, Ekashila Educational Institutions introduced ‘Water Bell’ which is rung thrice everyday between classes as an interval to allow students to drink enough water.

In a press note, Chairman Gouru Thirupathi Reddy said students are neglecting the need to drink sufficient water every day and are falling prey to various diseases at a very young age. To inculcate the habit of drinking more water, they have launched this initiative, during which students drink water.

“Water is a major requirement for human survival since 72 per cent of human body consists of water. Students are neglecting this essential part from this daily life. Apart from studies, we also want the students to learn how to be healthy for the rest of their life. However, we are also taking steps for students to carry non-plastic water bottles,” he added.

