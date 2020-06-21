Eko India offers banking services to migrants in Telangana

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Eko India, a fintech company that enables deposit, withdrawal, and remittance services for its customers, mostly migrant workers, has eased the access of migrants to cash and catering to their monetary needs in the prevailing coronavirus situation in Telangana.

Eko’s network of over 2 lakh entrepreneurs, retailers, and individuals, across 200 cities in India has been instrumental in bringing about this ease to the lives of migrants, a press release said. It partnered with the State Bank of India and other private sector banks and payments banks to provide banking services to migrants in Telangana.

Eko, has been built on the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), to provide cash-out services to migrants. AePS, a product by NPCI (National Payment Corporation of India), is a payment service that enables a customer to use his/her unique Aadhaar identity number to access bank accounts and perform basic transactions such as cash deposits, cash withdrawals, balance inquiry, and Aadhaar-to-Aadhaar account fund transfers and remittances through a business correspondent (BC) in remote areas.

